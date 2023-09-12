In response to a request for assistance from the Iranian Embassy in Mexicothe Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC-CDMX) of Mexico City carried out a joint operation in the Civil Aviation neighborhood, located in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office.

The objective of this operation was rescue six people allegedly of Iranian nationality who had been deprived of their freedom and stop five women and one manallegedly involved in crimes of kidnapping and extortion.

The request for help from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated that at least three Iranian citizens had been kidnapped and, despite having paid a ransom, they had not been released. In response to this serious situation, the SSC carried out exhaustive investigative work both in the office and in the field.

SSC-CDMX achieves its freedom

As a result of this research, it was possible to identify a housing on Carlos Lindbergh Streetwhich was suspected of being used as safe house. Acting in accordance with police action protocols, use of force and respect for human rights, SSC agents carried out an operation at this location.

During the intervention, arrested three women and a man who claimed to be Venezuelan citizens. According to investigations, these people apparently They were in charge of caring for and feeding the kidnapped victims. Furthermore, he was arrested two Mexican women, who were the owners of the residence.

The six detainees were informed of their legal rights and seven cell phones and relevant documentation were seized at the scene. All of them remained in the custody of the corresponding Public Ministry agent, who will continue with the investigations of the case and determine their legal situation.