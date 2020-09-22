Israeli “Best Radio” announced a boycott of Russian and Belarusian singers, who sang in Minsk in support of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Radio station team stated that she excludes from the air the songs of the artists who took part in the recording of the video “Artists for Peace – Don’t give up their beloved”, mentioning among them, in particular, the Russians Philip Kirkorov, Nikolai Baskov, Alexander Buinov, Denis Maidanov, Anita Tsoi, Diana Gurtskaya, as well as singers and bands from Belarus.

The radio journalists called on their colleagues, whose channels broadcast Russian-language music, to follow their example, joining the “boycott of the singers of the dictatorship.”

As previously reported by “FACTS”, after the outbreak of the scandal Nikolay Baskov published a post on the network, trying to justify his participation in the concert, mentioning “fair elections in Belarus”.

Image by Samuel Morazan from Pixabay.

