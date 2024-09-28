There is news circulating according to which Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller they would have broken up. A gesture on social media would have greatly alarmed the couple’s fans, but the presenter herself intervened on the issue, wanting to clarify the situation.

Bastian and Ilary

Here’s what we know.

Are Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller still a couple?

The world of gossip is often fueled by last minute news and this time the undisputed protagonists of all this are Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller. The two have been a couple for some time and on several occasions they have shown themselves united and in love.

Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller

However, it seems that in the last few hours a detail has been highlighted social which might suggest an obvious one break between the two. The couple has always published shots in which the two appeared together, but for some time now this has no longer been the case.

In the last words the presenter would then have eliminated all the photos depicting his Bastian. Everything as if the German footballer had never existed and had never had anything to do with her. So what happened between the two?

The presenter’s explanation

After several rumors and many messages asking for clarification on the matter, she intervened Ilary Blasiwho was keen to explain how things really are. The woman has in fact published stories in which she appears together with Bastian and several friends.

Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller

The two have therefore not broken up, but are well and continue to live their love in the open. We don’t know what reason pushed Ilary to delete all the photos of Bastian from her profile, but perhaps she will say so herself in the next few days. What matters is that they continue to be one couple happy and in love as they have always shown themselves to be.

