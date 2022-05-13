US President Joe Biden: “Gil and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa was a true partner and friend of the United States throughout his decades as President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and in his previous role as Crown Prince Abu Dhabi”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences on the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the Kremlin.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: “I received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, my dear brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I ask God for mercy, and I offer my sincere condolences to the people of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.”

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi: “I am deeply saddened to learn the news of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and a visionary leader. In his shadow India-UAE relations flourished.”

Israeli President Benny Gantz: “I would like to send my sincere condolences to the Emirati people on the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as his courageous leadership and administration made it possible to sign the historic Ibrahim Agreements. The region lost, with his passing, a brilliant leader with a vision who strengthened security and stability.”

Arab leaders

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, received with great sadness and great sorrow the news of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. May God have mercy on him and put him in peace.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi: “I mourn with sincere sadness and sorrow one of the most precious men, and one of the greatest leaders, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State UAEwho passed away after a long journey of giving, in which he gave a lot to his country and his nation, until the Emirates became a model for development and modernity in our region and the world“.

The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI: “In this difficult circumstance, the King expressed his great appreciation for what the late, justified, country achieved UAE The sisterly Arab world is one of the great achievements, continuing the work of his late father, Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, keen on modernizing it, and developing its economic and political capabilities, which placed it in a prominent position, Arab, regionally and internationally, and qualified it to play an active role in supporting just Arab causes, and consolidating bridges of Arab and Islamic solidarity. “.

The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan: “The deceased was one of those who worked with perseverance and sincerity in order to promote joint Arab action and support Arab causes regionally and internationally.”

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman: “Belief in God’s decree and destiny, and with great emotion and grief, he received Sultan Haitham bin Tariq The news of the death of his late brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hussein Ibrahim Taha: “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed is one of the most prominent wise leaders in the world, and one of the most prominent leaders in humanitarian work.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun: “We miss, in the absence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a president defending just Arab causes, and a sincere brother who loved Lebanon and its people who exchanged love and loyalty to him.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati: “ Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was one of the fruits of the fruitful tree, the Zayed Tree, which gave a lot to the UAE.. These fruits are still hard work and are still giving. Sheikh Khalifa He was always giving.. Everyone recognizes the role of the UAE at the Arab and global levels, and therefore this is a product of the wise policy that Sheikh Khalifa was following.

Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb: “The Arab, Islamic and humane nation has lost a loyal and faithful leader to his religion and his nation.”

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: “With great sadness we received the news of the death of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al NahyanAnd as I express to his honorable family and to the brotherly people of the Emirates, my deepest condolences and sympathy, I pray to God the Almighty, the Almighty, to accept him with the vastness of his mercy and forgiveness and to dwell in his vast gardens. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return“.

Iraqi President Barham Salih: “Sheikh Khalifa was known for his wisdom and generosity for the sake of his homeland and the Arab and Islamic nation.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi: “We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the leadership of the UAE and its honorable people, and we are all confident that the pioneering path of the late great will continue with the efforts of the leadership of the state and its people.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II: “May God have mercy on him.” Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, We have lost a dear brother and an outstanding leader who inherited wisdom from his late great father. sheikh Zayed He dedicated his life to serving his country and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad: “The deceased had a great impact on the renaissance of the United Arab Emirates and the great prestige it has achieved. The Emirati and Arab people will always remember his exploits and his white hands.”

The Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah: “The State of Kuwait, which was afflicted by this tragedy, will continue to remember with pride and pride its immortal stances towards just causes during the period of the Iraqi occupation, praying to the Almighty to bless him with his vast mercy and forgiveness and dwell in his vast gardens and to inspire the brotherly Emirati people beautiful patience And condolences.”

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa: “He was, may God have mercy on him, a wise leader who devoted his life to serving his people and his nation and serving humanity, expressing our sincere condolences to our brothers, the honorable royal family of Al Nahyan and the dear people of the Emirates.”