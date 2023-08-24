Rescuers on Thursday found the bodies of two Italian women who jumped into a torrential stream to save their dog in northern Italy.

The two women, aged 54 and 60, jumped into the waterway near the “Villaria” glacier in the “Lombardy” region to save their dog after it fell into the waterway in the “Sondrio” region on the border with Switzerland.

The two women disappeared until the Italian Mountain Rescue Service confirmed that their bodies had been found. There was no immediate comment regarding the dog, which was likely to have drowned.