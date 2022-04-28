Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A older adult was injured this morning by being run over while trying to cross a street in the city of Guamúchil, since apparently she did not notice the presence of a truck that ended up hitting her.

The incident was reported around 8:10 a.m. this Thursday after the elderly woman tried to cross Nicolás Bravo street, in the Morelos neighborhood of this city, but according to what was said, she allegedly did not realize that about the A red-colored Ford Expedition van was driving down the street, hitting her, leaving her lying on the pavement.

Due to the incident, the woman sustained a leg injury and when she fell, she hit her head hard on the floor, for which she was treated and stabilized by Red Cross paramedics, who later transferred her to a hospital for medical evaluation. .

The relevant proceedings were taken over by Municipal Transit agents.