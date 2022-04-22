Culiacán.- A black kitten who has just become a mother was mercilessly run over in the Las Coloradas neighborhood in Culiacán, which miraculously lives, but the tires passed over her intestines, which caused an inguinal hernia and she cannot perform his defecation, due to the enormous pain he suffers.

In the medical check-ups, fortunately they did not find fractures in the kitten’s tiny body, but the recommendation is to operate it urgently and it costs $2,300.00

Her kittens are with her and she cannot breastfeed them, and the animalists have taken turns giving each little animal a bottle, which clings to the bottle; while her mom fights to save her life.

The feline was able to eat in the afternoon and was given food with vitamins, which was celebrated for this positive reaction she had, before the little animal’s bladder, which is still very inflamed.

The Balto and Togo Animal Welfare Foundation makes an urgent call for them to give their support for his surgery, which will be in a well-known veterinarian with the MVZ Fabián, who will contribute to the services, but they are asked to donate $20, $30 and $50 pesos to be able to pay.

“It is urgent to do the surgery since her kittens are still very small and they need it,” said activist Marisela Castaños.

Contributions to the account: 4169 1608 0000 4823 Bancoppel, 5256 7828 2419 0295 Banamex and by Paypal: paypal.me/fundacionbaltoytogo. Give us a paw!