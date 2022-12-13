Monterrey, Nuevo León.- In full obligatory replaqueo -imposed by the State of Nuevo León- and a few days before the deadline for the procedure expires, The Vehicle Control Institute (ICV) ran out of license plates!

After making long lines and waiting, dozens of citizens were left this morning without being able to change their plates at the offices of the institute in Citizen Pavilion.

According to those affected, staff of the LCI He told them that the sheets are over in the morning.

To this is added that, just to obtain information, those interested must make a line, which at noon reached 30 people outside the Pavilion.

In addition, inside the offices there are few citizen service personnel, which results in longer waiting times for formalities simple, such as license renewal.

The lack of personnel occurs after the state government announced yesterday, alluding to the rise in Covid and influenza indicators, that it would extend its vacation period, which affects the service areas in some dependencies, such as the ICV.