In the United States, a group of friends uploaded a video to social networks in which you can see the sequence in which They arrived at the premises of a donut shop to rummage through the trash. and they got a pleasant surprise.

Employees of international food chains, both fast food and desserts, are often forced to throw away products that are still in good condition due to the regulations to which they are subject. On repeated occasions, homeless people or people who cannot afford to consume window products find food in garbage bags.

United States: They searched the trash and found two bags full of donuts

So a group of friends filmed when one of them entered the vicinity of the Krispy Kreme store and, in front of the back door, took two bags of waste that were filled with glazed donuts. Next, In the video you can see a circle of six friends surrounding a table in which the shiny donuts appear on the collected waste bags.. After being shared on the @__jeaannn_ Tiktok account, the video accumulated more than 600,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments about the event in which users joke about it.

Created in 1937 with headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, Krispy Kreme is an American chain that serves donuts and other dishes with a presence in gas stations and multinational brand markets. In addition, since 2001, the brand has branches outside its country of origin, such as in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Japan and Chile.

The menu of the renowned company highlights the different styles of donuts it has.from the simplest to the filled ones, and products such as bites formed from donut doughs.