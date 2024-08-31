Ciudad Juarez.– The clashes that broke out on Thursday in Culiacán, Sinaloa, between alleged organized crime groups will not have an impact in Ciudad Juárez, according to the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

Its head, César Omar Muñoz Morales, indicated that there is no comparison between both localities, and that, in addition, about to end three years of the public administration that placed him at the head of the corporation, important advances have been made in the reduction of crime.

“What is happening in Sinaloa is regrettable, but it has nothing to do with us. These are events in that state. I hope it does not have repercussions in Ciudad Juárez,” said the official.

He said that, in comparison, the so-called “Black Thursday” that occurred on August 11, 2022 is something similar to what was experienced these days in that northwestern municipality.

“We are monitoring all these actions to ensure that similar things do not happen,” he added.

On Thursday afternoon, the capture of another son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán by federal forces in Sinaloa was unofficially reported, which led to attacks such as burning trucks, placing tire-puncturing spikes, and shootings in Culiacán, events that citizens have documented and disseminated on social media.

In Ciudad Juárez, this media has reported on the presence of criminal groups aligned with the Sinaloa Cartel on this border, and even authorities such as Muñoz Morales have indicated that their presence is limited to drug trafficking to the United States, with this town as a transit point.

Since the capture of “El Mayo” Zambada, betrayed by another of “El Chapo’s” sons, municipal, state and federal authorities here have indicated that they do not foresee any risk of possible internal conflicts over the power of the Sinaloa Cartel, or against them for control of criminal activities in the city.

