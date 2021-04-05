A genetic study ruled out that President Alberto Fernández is infected with any of the new strains of coronavirus circulating in the country.

It was indicated this Monday by the Presidential Medical Unit through a new medical report in which it indicated that the head of state continues to treat his coronavirus picture without symptoms.

“He was evaluated during the morning, finding himself stable, without symptoms and with a favorable evolution,” says the party, who also points out that Fernández “will continue to comply with mandatory isolation and under strict medical supervision “.

Dr. Federico Saavedra, director of the Presidential Medical Unit, also reiterated that “the clinical picture is mild.”

Genetic study

The Corps also confirmed that the “identified lineage” of his disease “it does not correspond to any of the new variants that circulate” in Argentina.

About, specified that a sequencing study was carried out SARS-CoV-2 complete genome “and that” the identified lineage (B.1.1.1) does not correspond to any of the new circulating variants that are of concern “.

“Not only the clinical evolution, but the therapeutic behaviors adopted according to the evolution of the disease,” concludes the medical report.

AFG