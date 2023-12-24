Since the last three episodes emerged Star Warspeople have been able to value more the prequels that were released in the first decade of the 2000s, and many have a singular affection for the third chapter of the story, the one in which Anakin Skywalker becomes the main villain. And although it's been 18 years since its premiere, people have been theorizing interesting facts, highlighting a kind of alternative ending with Padmecharacter played by Natalie Portman.

According to what has been shown regarding a storyboard, fans thought that there was going to be a final intention on the part of Padme before spending better life in Mustafar. Well, it was said that he carried a kind of knife to head to this place. As is known, in the original film he heads to the place to talk to Anakin and convince him not to enter the dark side, but thanks to that document it is thought that by carrying the weapon he was going directly to finish off the father of his twins.

After this theory became very famous, the actress has finally spoken about the theory, and if this supposed script was real, given that it had only been distributed from person to person on the internet without having any type of reliable source or similar. And yes, the answer has been clear, with Natalie mentioning that she was never given a document where there was this alternative scene that would lead her to end up with Anakinor at least try to, given that in episode 4 he is evidently still alive.

Here is his short statement:

No. That's great but nothing more. It sounds good, but that's it.

Something that people have also asked for is to have Natalie Portman back in some way in flashbacks for series and movies that will arrive in the future, but it is something that their producers are still not clear about, and they also do not want to add appearances that could damage the canon in some way. Anakin has made its return but for reasons that fit, as in Obi-Wan and also in Ahsokagiving one last lesson to his Jedi apprentice.

Remember that all programs Star Wars are now available in Disney Plus.

Editor's note: I will always say that Return of the Sith is the best film of the prequel trilogy, it is a pleasure to see it again from time to time, even if I have to skip the previous two. That final battle for Anakin on Mustafar is something that cannot be easily forgotten.