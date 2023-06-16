Baja California Sur.- The Attorney General of the State of Baja California Sur discarded a crime in the case of the death of two americans found on June 13, adding that died from poisoning.

“The technical-scientific examination carried out by forensic doctors of the PGJEBCS, determined how death cause, poisoning by substance to determinate, no traces of violence in the body of the two people of foreign origin located in a hotel located in the community of El Pescaderoin it La Paz municipality the night of Tuesday, June 13 of the current year,” wrote the Attorney General’s Office.

He added that the cronotanatodiagnóstico determined that they had between 10 and 11 hours of having deceased (I mean, died on Tuesday).

Although the PGJEBCS acknowledges that it was for poisoningHe did not confirm what substances he had to do with this.

The media reported that the Police of the community of El Pescadero reported the discovery of two corpsesof us Citizens, in a hotel room.

After the first few moments, the version spread that died from gas inhalation.

the community of the fishmonger It’s found between All Saints and the tourist center of Los Cabos.