Gentleman reports 12 cases of viral hepatitis, they are under supervision and it is discarded that they are of the type acute infant, informed Alejando Benítez, head of the Secretary of Health in Hidalgo.

Up to now, the entity has only detected one case of acute childhood hepatitis and was treated in Mexico City, he lost his life due to serious consequences of the disease.

The common virus hepatitis in the infected minors It is ‘hepatitis type A’ which, under appropriate care, is not contagious and is being treated in the municipalities of Tula, Zacualtipán and the capital of Hidalgo.

“The Health Secretary is working to immediately identify the cases presented in the various health institutions, keep us alert to prevent its spread “said the secretary.

He assured that they are investigating that the case presented in previous days in Tulancingo had some relationship with Covid-19, relevant studies are being carried out to help improve timely detections.

Correct hand washing, disinfection of food and beverages, the correct use of face masks, among other sanitary measures, help prevent contagion of any type of infection. hepatitis.