-They are those who were in this place, those who were in this political space, who they left, what for ten years they rubbed to this political space and then they returned. The truth is that I was always in the same place, so if there is something they can’t blame me is wanting boycott my own political space, to which I have belonged for thirty years and from which I never left. Understood?

With that forcefulness, the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, responded to the last question they asked him in a radio interview. It was the journalist María Laura Santillán who had told her that from the Executive Power, Berni’s attitudes they read like a boycott against the Frente de Todos, the alliance of power that includes Kirchnerism.

In the framework of the endless internship that he maintains with the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, Berni’s phrase, which echoed in the ether of CNNRadioIt literally seemed like an escalation. One message per elevation for a very limited target group in the structure of the ruling party.

Who left “for ten years”? Who “rubbed” while they were gone? Who “later returned”? The options seem very few.

One is Sergio Massa, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, who founded his Renewal Front when he slammed Kirchnerism and faced Néstor Kirchner electorally after having been Cristina Kirchner’s chief of staff.

The other, the president himself, Alberto Fernández, who made a similar journey and was critical until the former president anoint him a candidate.

Sergio Berni, in the operation on the girl M. who revived the intern with Sabina Frederic. Photo Luciano Thieberger.

Berni didn’t say names, but it was clear that he no longer spoke of Frederic, nor of the clash that his second ran into with Eduardo Villalba, a corollary of the search and appearance of the baby M. and kick to rebound an intern never paid.

Before the question that agitated Berni, the Buenos Aires minister had been reviewing his considerations already exposed about Frederic and his work: For example, that – he maintains – there is no type of coordination between national and provincial authorities. “Instead of talking, let him show where everything he says there is. We do not know where he is or with whom he coordinates; with us, no”, He dedicated to his rival in the national cabinet.

“I don’t know what the Ministry of Security does of the Nation in the Province ”, Berni insisted again and defended himself from being branded as” violent “, for his pushes:” Given the lack of arguments, they try to divert the focus of the discussion and put me in a place that is not mine. I am not violent and I respect the group of women. ” “They have every right to say whatever, “he conceded.

The Buenos Aires official got thick in the details when he suggested that the girl M. was held for hours so that the authorities can take the credit, flash through, of his finding alive. “What would you do if your son, after being kidnapped for three days, spends six hours locked up while they wait for someone to come and take his picture?” The minister of Axel Kicillof asked Santillán rhetorically.

Later he returned to throw a hint for those “who criticize him” for his way of working: “There are many people who think that does not know what it is to be methodical“, started.

“You have to get muddy, be on the street. Whoever wants to put the hat on, put it on. We do not all think in the same way. Me I am a surgeon: we open, we remove the tumor and then we close, but others have no idea, “he concluded.

Just this Monday Minister Frederic sought to tone down the fight with Berni. “It seems to me that the affair, the soap opera with Berni distracts us and entertains us. You really have to put it in the second, third plane, it is not the important thing,” he said in dialogue with Futurock.

In that sense, he said that what is central is the “diversity” of the security approach and that his portfolio “has a breadth that cannot be reduced only to the problem of the province of Buenos Aires “.

Y passed the bill: remarked that during 2020, the national State made a transfer of 37,000 million pesos to the Province. And he listed: “patrol cars continue to be bought, police stations are being improved, we deployed 4,000 federal forces on the street, along with many more who are not on the street and carry out operational tasks.”

As Frederic passed the bill to Berni, he was already giving another fight, in a higher category that maybe I can leave it fout of the ring.

