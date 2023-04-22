They rumbled at Coachella 2023. Bad Bunny He is in one of the best moments of his artistic career, despite the fact that a few months ago he said that he would take a break. The Puerto Rican singer traveled to the United States after being announced as the protagonist of one of the main shows for the most anticipated music festival of the year. In the middle of his stay, he stirred up the internet with the premiere of the song “A x100to”, this time in collaboration with Frontier Group.

In a matter of minutes, the song was positioned as one of the most listened to in different parts of the world. After that, last April 21, the ‘Bad Rabbit’ invited the Mexican group to go on stage at coachella and interpret the hit song together. The presentation was applauded by everyone present, who sang the romantic lyrics at the top of their lungs.

