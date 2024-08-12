Ciudad Juarez.- The “Rock in the Plaza” event, organized by the Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (Ipacult) through its “Art in the Streets” program, made the Historic Center of Ciudad Juárez vibrate to the rhythm of rock last Saturday.

The Plaza de Armas was transformed into an open-air stage, where hundreds of Juarenses gathered to enjoy an afternoon of music, art and family time.

The event featured performances by local bands Ritchies Band, Rock Jam and Los Mckleinz, who were in charge of getting the audience singing and dancing with a repertoire that ranged from rock classics to original compositions. The groups managed to capture the attention of people of all ages, creating a festive atmosphere that resonated in every corner of the square.

The “Art in the Streets” program is one of the key initiatives of Ipacult to promote culture in public spaces and make it accessible to the entire community.

Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez, director of Ipacult, indicated that the objective is not only to offer entertainment, but also to generate a positive impact on the community, promoting the recovery of public spaces and providing a worthy platform for emerging and established artists in the region.

“It is essential that as a society we support and promote art in all its forms and this type of event not only enriches our culture, but also strengthens community ties and offers local artists a stage to express their talent,” said Barajas Martínez.

The program is not limited to music alone, as it also includes a wide range of artistic disciplines such as dance, theater and visual arts, where each performance is an opportunity for the Juarez community to immerse themselves in the cultural wealth that the city offers, all in an accessible and free environment.