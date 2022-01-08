They robbed Mariana Pajón and Vincent Pelluard in Barcelona

As the Olympic medalist Mariana Pajón prepares to start her 2022 season, she denounced that she and her husband, also the representative of Colombia in the Olympic cycle, Vincent Pelluard, were stripped of all their belongings in Spain.

“We were training and we left the car 20 meters from the track, on the other side of the street. They just stole everything from us,” the Olympic medalist denounced this Saturday.

“We were left with the clothes we had on. Our papers, suitcases and other backpacks ”, continued denouncing the athlete.

Pajón assured that both she and her husband are calm, because she says that “there are more important things in life.”

At the same time, she asked that if someone in Barcelona is right about her personal documents or her belongings, they communicate with her through her social networks.

