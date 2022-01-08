They robbed Mariana Pajón and Vincent Pelluard in Barcelona

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Frenchman assured that he admires the Colombian.
The Frenchman assured that he admires the Colombian.
Both athletes were training when the events occurred.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Jan 08, 2022 10:18 AM
As the Olympic medalist Mariana Pajón prepares to start her 2022 season, she denounced that she and her husband, also the representative of Colombia in the Olympic cycle, Vincent Pelluard, were stripped of all their belongings in Spain.
“We were training and we left the car 20 meters from the track, on the other side of the street. They just stole everything from us,” the Olympic medalist denounced this Saturday.
“We were left with the clothes we had on. Our papers, suitcases and other backpacks ”, continued denouncing the athlete.
Pajón assured that both she and her husband are calm, because she says that “there are more important things in life.”
At the same time, she asked that if someone in Barcelona is right about her personal documents or her belongings, they communicate with her through her social networks.
ADVANCE
Jan 08, 2022 10:18 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#robbed #Mariana #Pajón #Vincent #Pelluard #Barcelona
Leave a Reply