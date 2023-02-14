He tried to defend his teenage son after his wallet was stolen: a 49-year-old approached a group of 14- to 16-year-olds who had threatened the young man and stolen his money, but been surrounded and beaten to the point of requiring 118 treatment.

It happened inside the Chivasso amusement park, in the province of Turin: three 14-year-old girls were reported by the police for robbery and injury.

The adult sustained a serious eye injury. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, a carousel intervened to stop the beating, which took place after the 49-year-old tried to chase the group.