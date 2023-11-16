Thursday, November 16, 2023, 11:21



| Updated 12:26h.

The Civil Guard is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank branch in Librilla, after it was stolen this morning with the help of a boom truck, which was listed as stolen in Crevillente (Alicante).

The robbery occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. this Thursday on Maestro Espadas Street in Librilla, a municipality in which there is no Local Police service at night. The thieves, whose whereabouts are still unknown, traveled to the location with a boom truck, which they rammed into the branch to break the glass and subsequently take the ATM.

Afterwards, they put him on the truck and traveled, predictably, along secondary roads to avoid being seen to an agricultural property in Alhama de Murcia, about 3 kilometers from Librilla. There, the ATM was found, still unopened, which was recovered, along with the vehicle, by the Civil Guard. The thieves, for their part, remain whereabouts unknown.