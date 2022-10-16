Monterrey, Nuevo León.-After allegedly They robbed a convenience store with a knife.was arrested by Monterrey police a couple carrying a girl a year and a half, in the Colonia Niño Artillero.

The robbery report came after store employees activated the alert buttonaround 01:00 am, on Bernardo Reyes Avenue and Manuel González Street.

Through an information card, the authority identified the detainees as Jonathan Antonio A., 26, and Camelia Guadalupe G., 18.

After the call, police officers from various patrols came to the scene, who, after obtaining data from the alleged criminals, toured some streets and managed to locate them.

To try to mislead the officers, the couple carried the girl in their arms and they mentioned that they only went to their home, but they were still searched, since they matched the description given by the affected employees.

During the check that the officers did to the detainees, Jonathan Antonio was found with a 15-centimeter blade knife and a thousand pesos in cash that he had allegedly just stolen.

When reviewing the data of the couple in the Police system, it turned out that the man had a valid arrest warrant for the crime of robbery with violence.

The authority mentioned that Entering with the girl in her arms was the couple’s way of operatingsince that gave confidence to those affected and being close to them, the man threatened them with the weapon.

Like the alert button that was activated in the store, other establishments in the same line of business also have it, and these in turn are directly connected to the Police C4 headquarters.

It was reported that in the month of October, the same couple committed at least five robberies with violence in stores located in the Valle del Topo Chico, Del Maestro, San Martín, Mitras Norte and Pino Suárez and Madero neighborhoods, in the Center.

While the couple was placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry, the minor was channeled to the municipal authorities and the DIF Capullos.