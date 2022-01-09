The Civil Guard is looking for two hooded men who this Sunday assaulted a gas station in Librilla, using the moon landing method. The suspects arrived at around five in the morning at the service station, located at exit 594 of the A-7 motorway, at the height of the municipality, aboard two cars that had been previously stolen. To access the establishment, they backed up one of the vehicles, a Volkswagen Passat, against one of the entrance windows, leaving half a car inside the store and destroying part of the furniture.

Once inside, the thieves grabbed the worker who was in the store by the hair, threw her to the ground, and threatened her, shouting at her not to move, according to sources close to the case.

The robbers went to the cash register and took the money that was currently in the drawer. The exact amount of loot is unknown at this time. Once the robbery was perpetrated, they got into the other car that they had left parked outside the premises and fled towards Murcia on the highway.

The tourism was located hours later abandoned and charred in the municipality of Alcantarilla. Agents of the Local Police and the Civil Guard went to the establishment, after receiving the notice of the robbery.

The employee was treated by the Emergency health services due to the state of nervousness in which she was. La Benemérita has taken over the investigation.