The Civil Guard and the Local Police are looking for two robbers who this Wednesday night threatened with a large knife the worker of a gas station, located on Juan Pujante de Beniel avenue, to take the collection of the cash register. The assault took place around 9:30 p.m., when, according to witnesses to the assault, two young men, with an accent of Maghreb origin, entered the service station store and, brandishing a machete, threatened the clerk to give them the money they needed. was in the box.

Once they obtained the loot, they fled aboard a vehicle that was parked outside the premises.

A woman who was about to enter the establishment saw the assailants leave and alerted the Local Police, who displaced several troops to the place. Likewise, Civil Guard units went to the gas station and undertook the investigation of the case.