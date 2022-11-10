Morelia, Michoacán.- A man was shot, his vehicle was left with at least 45 shots in the bodyworkthe reports indicate that the victim was transferred alive to a hospital.

The events were recorded during the night of yesterday in the Villas del Oriente subdivisionin the city of Morelia.

The residents of the subdivision notified the authorities after the gunshots were heard.

The vehicle stayed on Octavio Paz Avenue, in the direction of La Palma Avenue of the Villas del Oriente housing complex, elements of the three government orders arrived at the site in order to protect the area and start a search for those responsible.

At the crime scene they found a yellow Camaro type vehicle with plates HZ069C, which had multiple bullet wounds.

The riddled man was helped by his relativeswho transferred him to a hospital for proper medical attention.

The alleged perpetrators managed to flee aboard a black Mazdathe direction they took after the armed attack is unknown.

The Attorney General of the State of Michoacán was also present, in order to begin the first investigations regarding the attempted murder in order to clarify the facts.