On June 7, 1999, the television host Paco Stanley was shot to death outside the restaurant “El Charco de las Ranas” in Mexico City. This fact caused great commotion. A few hours before his murder, the also comedian and actor had been on the broadcast of his program “Una tras otra” on TV Azteca. A few weeks later, Mario Bezares and the aide-de-camp Paola Durante, were incriminated as the alleged masterminds; They were deprived of their liberty for more than a year and due to lack of evidence, they were declared innocent. One of the theories about this event is that the death of the communicator was due to having debts with a drug cartel.

Before the bioseries that Amazon Prime Video is preparing based on the last hours of life of Paco Stanley, in the TV Azteca program “Ventaneando” an interview was “revived” by Paola During for the program “Behind bars”, in which The former aide-de-camp spoke about her supposed love affair with a drug trafficker and her alleged participation in the murder of Francisco Jorge Stanley Albaitero.

In the recent broadcast of “Ventaneando”, Pati Chapoy commented: “a few years ago the TV Azteca entertainment team produced a program called ‘Behind Bars’, at that time Paola Durante revealed how they wanted to implicate her in the case of Paco Stanleyassuring that she was the lover of a drug dealer.

In that program, Paola Durante stated that she was accused of devising a plan to seduce Mario Bezares, in order to convince him to cooperate with the plan to set a trap for Paco Stanley. Presumably, she would facilitate the work of an alleged capo. “The Amezcua brothers’ cook, he saw when I arrived at the prison and had a talk with them, I told them that I had to seduce Mario so that he would put Paco Stanley and the person who according to me was with me would come and he would killed, that was that man’s version”.

According to Paola Durante’s version, Paco Stanley, at a certain moment, threw the wave at him“I had to tell the attorney because there were messages from him on my radio, he told me: ‘let’s have a coffee, let’s go out’ and I never agreed. Paco forbade my nephew and I to go out, he forbade him to go out with me “.

It is worth mentioning that Paola Durante did not authorize her name to be used in the bioseries that Amazon Prime Video will do about Paco Stanley.