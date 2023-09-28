Prime Video announced a few months ago the return of ‘Ugly Betty’ with a completely new season and, today, September 28, to the surprise of all fans, it published the first trailer in which the actors who will participate in the return also appear. of the novel after more than 20 years. In the cast, several well-known faces stand out who will return with their endearing characters. In addition, there are new additions that promise to leave their mark on this renewed RCN production, which can be seen exclusively on the streaming platform.

Stay on the following note so you can see the advertising video of just under a minute in length, as well as the actors and actresses who will be present in the new season of ‘Ugly Betty’.

First preview of the new season of ‘Ugly Betty’

The audiovisual material, shared on the social networks of Prime Videobegins with the appearance of Lorna Cepeda and Natalia Ramírez, who will once again play Patricia Fernández and Marcela Valencia in the new season of the novel.

In addition, among the familiar faces, one could also see Julio César Herrera (Freddy Contreras), Marcela Posada (Sandra Patiño), Luces Velasquez (Bertha García), Jorge Herrera (Hermes Pinzón), Mario Duarte (Nicolás Mora) and, as It could not be any other way, to Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello, who will once again give life to Betty and Armando, respectively.

For their part, the actors who will join the Colombian production will be Rodrigo Candamil, Zharick León, Sebastián Osorio and Juanita Molina, who will play Camila, the daughter the protagonists had at the end of ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ and that was part of the history of ‘Ecomoda’.

When does the new season of ‘Ugly Betty’ premiere?

The exact release date of this new installment of the successful Colombian soap opera is not yet known, however, it is known that the 2024 It will be the year in which you will be able to see the light. In its publication, Prime Video did not shed much light on the matter either: “It’s official! 20 years later, the iconic cast of #BettyLaFea returns to our homes. Wait for it soon only on #PrimeVideoLAT.”

Where to watch the new season of ‘Ugly Betty’?

This new season of ‘Ugly Betty’ can be seen exclusively by Prime Video, unlike ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ and ‘Ecomoda’, which premiered on television. However, in the same way, these productions can be seen in their entirety on the streaming platform.