The revelation of the PlayStation 5 Pro has been the talk of the town in the last few hours. While some are excited about this piece of hardware, many more have criticized this console. Among these points, the price is one of the factors that keeps more than one away. Now, An analyst has revealed why Sony made this decision, and it seems that Xbox is partly to blame.

According to Piers Harding-Rolls, a video game industry analyst at Ampere, Sony chose to sell the PS5 Pro at $700 due to multiple factors, including Sony’s tight strategy to protect its profit margin, supply chain inflation, and most importantly, the lack of a direct competitor, as the Xbox One X was at the time. This is what he said:

“The lack of competition means it’s an easier decision for Sony to opt for a higher price to protect its existing margins. For most potential PS5 consumers, the standard edition will represent the value sweet spot. The price difference between the PS5 and PS5 Pro is between 40% and 50%, which is significantly larger than the difference between the PS4 and PS4 Pro at launch. In the US, the PS4 Pro launched at $399 and the PS4 Slim was $299 at the time, a difference of 33%. Additionally, the PS4 Slim had a retail price of $299, down from the PS4’s original launch price of $399.”

Over the past generation, both Microsoft and Sony released multiple consoles, keeping the companies in a constant feud. However, that hasn’t been the case between the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Halo people aren’t even planning to release an improved version of the Series X|S that can compete with the PS5 Pro.

Without a competitor, Sony has no incentive to sell the PS5 Pro at a competitive price.and this reflects the situation both companies are in right now. Of course, this hasn’t been to the liking of the general public, so sales of the console could even be lower than those of the PS4 Pro at the time. In related news, Sony will sell the PS5 for half the price. Similarly, no one is happy with the reveal of the PS5 Pro.

Author’s Note:

Without a competitor, Sony has no intention of playing the traditional game, which makes clear its consumer-unfriendly practices. While this may bring greater benefit to them, it would also lead to rejection by the general public.

Via: Ampare