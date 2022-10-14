Last month the movie dragon ball Super: SuperHero It was all the rage in Latin America, as it marks the franchise’s return to the big screen after a few years of waiting. The result for many was spectacular, given that the constant protagonism is removed from Goku Y Vegeta to pass two great characters like piccolo Y Gohan.

Regarding these two, during the tape the author of the work, Akira Toriyamagave a new transformation to each of them, these are the ones of Gohan in beast mode and piccolo fit Orange. For some fans it was strange to see the Namek turning this color, and wondering why such a decision was reached, fortunately there is an answer for everything.

This is what the creator of the franchise told the media:

Since he doesn’t have hair, I can’t modify it for the transformation, so I made him more robust and colored him orange, to further distinguish him from his base form. Despite this, it may be difficult to differentiate it from its normal form. Perhaps I should have made it more exaggerated, but personally I love that it has obtained a power capable of rivaling Goku and the others. Orange Piccoro’s name is typical of Piccoro, because he doesn’t have very good taste in naming, does he?

Remember that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It is still showing in few movie theaters.

Via: fayer

Publisher’s note: Without a doubt, this film is a decent return for the franchise, so many of us hope that in a few months new episodes will be confirmed for the anime, since at the moment the arcs of the manga look very exciting.