Many fans of Naruto They noticed a rather noticeable detail in the first chapters, and that is that the protagonist carried with him a very noticeable accessory, we are talking about some green glasses that he puts on top of his head and gives him a touch of distinction that the audience liked. However, as soon as he receives the badge Genin he doesn’t wear them anymore, and there is a reason behind this drawing decision.

Masashi Kishimotothe creator of the franchise, has explained that those glasses had to be detailed too much in the different vignettes of the manga, and it took him many minutes to shape them to only use them in the paintings, which is why he regrets having used them in the beginning. So, he found the solution in a short time, and that is how he shaped the ninjas’ bandanas, an element that was much easier to draw and therefore came as a replacement.

Manga and anime character designers often make changes based on feedback from the creative team, editors, and in some cases, the audience. The removal of the glasses might have been a decision based on such feedback.

In the anime we can see the change in the third chapter, since in the first one he earns his bandana, in the second one he uses them for a very short time and from the third one onwards he already uses the insignia of the leaf village all the time, so it is possible that some users do not remember the glasses. A similar case happens with the Super Saiyan of Dragon Ball, So, how Toriyama I didn’t want to fill all the time Gokuhe left his hair white in the manga and mentioned to those who would do the animation that it was yellow.

Via: CBR

Author’s note: The truth is that these glasses did look a bit bulky, thank goodness they were replaced with a more modest design. Even so, their appearance in the first episode is a bit nostalgic.