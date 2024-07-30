The Mexican actor Arath of the Tower49 years old, who entered the world of Mexican entertainment in the nineties, and who also participates in the Televisa reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México 2’, would have been banned from theaters in Mexico City, They make it known in the program ‘Everything for Women’, by Maxine Woodside.

TO Arath of the Tower ‘They can’t see it’ producers in Mexico City, In addition, he was also allegedly kicked out of an exclusive club, they also mention in the aforementioned entertainment program, and it is all due to the fact that he has frequently been involved in fights and has had aggressive behavior.

This Monday it was announced that Mexican theater producers are banned from Arath of the Tower because of his bad attitude and they don’t give him work, this when touching on the subject of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, reality show of Televisa in which the actor of soap operas such as ‘Soñadoras’ and ‘Amigas y rivales’ participates and is broadcast on ViX 24 hours a day.

The comments about Arath de la Torre’s behavior are brought up on Maxine Woodside’s show because they didn’t like how he stood up to Mario Bezares, who also participates in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico 2’because I would have liked to humiliate him.

“He is banned from theatres, only Gou gives him work, because he has behaved very badly with everyone,” Maxine Woodside also mentions that on her show the famous man has had problems at his children’s school and at the Lebanese Club: “They took away his credential and he had to leave so that the family could continue going to the club. He had a fight with someone there.”

What did Arath de la Torre say to Mario Bezares on ‘LCDLFM2’?

During the first positioning of the second season of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, Arath de la Torre confronted Mario Bezares and told him: “You’ve told your story, people already know your version, you’ve achieved your goal in that sense. Your family and a long career await you and I admire that very much. It’s not personal, I’ve played with you and had a good time with you, I respect you and admire you, but I think that’s it. That’s all.”

Arath de la Torre started as an actor in Televisa when he was very young in the mid-nineties by participating in soap operas such as ‘Caminos cruzados’, ‘La paloma’ and ‘Tú y yo’, and over the years he has remained active in them, in addition, currently and for several years he stands out as a television presenter on the program ‘Hoy’.