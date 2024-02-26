In the vast universe of Dragon Ball, the figure of the most feared Saiyan has long been attributed to Broly, the legendary Super Saiyan known for his imposing strength and ferocity on the battlefield. However, as we delve deeper into the history and mythology of the franchise, a surprising truth emerges, the now canonical character thanks to the Super saga is not the most frightening race character, something that its own author has mentioned.

This would be neither more nor less than Yamoshi, the first Super Saiyan that existed in the universe of this long-running franchise. It is said that he was the first man of this race to achieve the transformation, a state of legendary power that dramatically increases the strength of the wearer. In fact, this point had not been seen in anyone else until Goku he got angry with Frieza in the planet Namek. And although the warrior provoked the fear of the tyrant emperor, it was not about who he truly feared.

Here what was mentioned by Toriyama:

A long time ago, before Planet Vegeta became the home of the Saiyans, There was a man called Yamoshi, who had a righteous heart, despite being a Saiyan. He and five of his comrades then started a rebellion, but he was cornered by his enemies, leading him to transform into a Super Saiyan for the first time. Although his transformation and his fearsome fighting style surprised the rest, He ended up being defeated when he was outnumbered.. This was just the beginning of his legend. Subsequently, Yamoshi's spirit wandered in continuous search for six pure-hearted Saiyans.

The story of Yamoshi was mainly revealed in the feature film Dragonballz the battle of the gods (2013) and in the anime and manga of Dragon Ball Super. In the film and anime, it is mentioned that he was a righteous and virtuous Saiyan warrior who stood up against the oppression and tyranny of his time. In his fight for justice, he managed to transform into a Super Saiyan, becoming a legend among his people.

