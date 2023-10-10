According to a new report, none of the six cast members from the era of Zack Snyder in it DC Extended Universe will return to reprise his roles in the new DC Universe lead by James Gunn and Peter Safran. As co-CEOs of DC Studios, Gunn and safran supervise the relaunch of the UEDC in the new DC Universewhich includes several cast changes.

While it was known that Henry Cavill I wouldn’t go back like supermannow the status of the other five actors of the League of Justice it’s clearer. According to a new report from Variety about the behind-the-scenes drama of the latest movie UEDC, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe media points out that “none of the stars chosen by Zack Snyder […] will reprise his roles in the new DC universe in their respective characters.”

Variety continues to report that Jason Momoastar of Aquamanhas had conversations about playing a new character D.C. in the movie Gunn, Superman: Legacyor in a solo film, but does not mention the other actors involved in similar discussions.

Via: Screenrant

Editor’s note: The only one I wanted was Cavill but hey, it’s a new era and let’s hope that we really do have something decent from DC in the movies now.