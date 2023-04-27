San Juan.-Televisa would already be preparing a new version of the telenovela ‘El Maleficio’, which produced and starred Ernesto Alonso in the eighties and which was so successful, it also had the participation of other actors such as Jacqueline Andere and Norma Herrera.

After forty years of having made and broadcast ‘El Maleficio’, it is until now that Televisa would contemplate the production of a new version of said story written by Fernanda Villeli and make known who is shaping up as a favorite actor to play the evil Enrique de Martino.

The producer José Alberto ‘El Güero’ Castro is the one who would produce the story and it is expected that it can be broadcast by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, it is reported in various news portals and he would be the actor Guillermo García Cantú who is now Enrique de Martino.

Guillermo Garcia Cantu. Instagram photo

In an interview with Chema Cortés on the YouTube channel ‘Noveleando’, Castro spoke about this project and expressed feeling excited about the novel, because it is a great story: “Having the possibility of being able to work on it, of being able to adapt and prepare it, has a lot to me.” busy but also very happy because it is a style of story that is not common.”

José Alberto mentions that for now he could confirm Jacqueline Andere as an actress, since he has already had talks with her and they were able to reach an agreement and regarding Guillermo García Cantú, an actor from Monterrey, Nuevo León, he is still in talks with him to agree contract.

Enrique de Martino is a sorcerer who achieves his fortune thanks to evil arts and constantly goes to sorcerers in the city of Oaxaca, he is considered ‘The evil envoy’ and causes chaos in several people.

The story was broadcast at night between 1983 and 1984 through channel 2 of Televisa and as actors they also intervened Norma Herrera, Érika Buenfil, Raquel Olmedo, the deceased Rebecca Jones and in her childhood stage Ana Patricia Rojo and Armando Araiza.

Who is Guillermo Garcia Cantu?

Guillermo Garcia Cantu, 62 years old, He began his acting career at the age of 25 in the soap opera ‘De pura sangre’, produced by Ernesto Alonso in 1985 and starring Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita. He got his first star in the soap opera ‘El Engaño’, at the same time alongside Érika Buenfil.

Guillermo García Cantú has participated in more than 20 soap operas, including ‘When love arrives’, ‘Marimar’, ‘La intrusa’, ‘Amar otra vez’, ‘La madrastra’ and currently in ‘Invincible love’.