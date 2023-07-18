Today to the franchise of dragonball It can be attributed to it as one of the most ambitious, since it never stops releasing content that fans of past or new generations may like. And with this, there are doubts that are still present regarding some characters, especially the strongest ones that can be found in this universe.

At present we could consider that the strongest is Bills, since it has powers that we have not yet seen in its full splendor, and that is that we have never really seen it against the biggest villains of the franchise. That is precisely because he mentions that he cannot interfere in matters that correspond to human beings themselves.

Although there is no one capable of confronting him directly, there is someone who can do so in matters of intelligence, and it is precisely bulma, who we have already seen get out of trouble with his cunning. And that is just the use of a sweet that he invented in the first series, which is consumed by oo long and that with the word “pi” gives him diarrhea.

So, something that is well known is the sweet tooth of Billsso it would be a good deception that bulma provide him with one of them so that he gets upset and has to retreat in case of a threat. And let’s not forget that the god of destruction still wants to destroy the earth, but he doesn’t do it because he is already a friend of the group of warriors.

Via: eGames

Editor’s note: It’s a bit of an exaggeration to say that Bulma could really defeat this character, but when it comes to cunning, there’s no denying that she does beat them all without any problem. Hopefully we will have a lot more Dragon Ball in the years to come.