Mexico It is a country that has become a great mecca for the video game industry. Its number of gamers has already exceeded 72 million, representing more than half of the country’s population and earnings of more than 32 billion pesos a year.

According to Competitive Intelligence Unit, only Xbox owns 60.7% of the console market (between Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox Series XS), followed by PlayStation with almost 30% and Nintendo switch with 10%. Nonetheless, Sony managed to take 10% of the market from MicrosoftSo maybe next year something will change.

However, the console market represents only 20% of the total gamer preference, as 75% prefer to play on smartphones or cell phones. One surprise was that Pc dominates almost 10% of the video game market in Mexico, leaving behind portable consoles like the Nintendo ds. According to the same study, eSports competitions received exponential growth, both in viewers and competitors.

The video game industry in Mexico overcame the pandemic

Unlike other industries such as film and television, video games reached an all-time high even in the pandemic. In fact, the frequency of use of video game consoles reached about 4 times a week on average, but the so-called ‘intensive’ players represent almost 42% of gamers. And, more than 11 million Mexicans regularly watch online competitions. The main p’s are short games of survival shooter games like Garena Free Fire, PUBG and Fortnite.

Despite everything, this has been one of the best for the video game industry in Mexico. In fact, this is the first country in the region to make the first game of the new generation of consoles, Aztech: Forgotten Gods.

If you want to read more about video games, anime and geek culture, we also recommend reading:



