Court documents related to the lawsuit Federal Trade Commission against Microsoft reveal that the video game giant has plans for the next Xbox from 2022. In a meeting with company executives, a senior official casually mentions plans to launch a new Xbox in 2028kicking off the next generation of consoles eight years after the launch of the Xbox Series X/S.

This comes from court documents, giving us insight into the long-term business plans of Microsoft. Confirms that Microsoft has no plans to extend this console generation, even though its early years were affected by hardware shortages, multiple game delays, and other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This 2028 launch window was mentioned in a meeting by Anuj Gosalia, corporate vice president of immersive experiences at Microsoftin 2022. The way it is stated strongly suggests that the idea had already been discussed.

“Is the plan for 2028 to maintain that [ilegible] as a model or force a flexible model/capability style Windows?” says Gosalia, speaking at the meeting. “We need to be even more flexible going into next generation, but also provide the ability for creators to take advantage of the unique capabilities of the hardware,” responds Kevin Gammill, corporate vice president of gaming ecosystems.

For reference, we are currently in the ninth generation of consoles, which consists of the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5. Calling it a day after eight years would be pretty much in line with previous generations, but it might still feel premature given that this generation got off to a rocky start.

Both the latest Xbox models and the PS5 They launched at the end of 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. While everyone being at home was great for sales, it did little to help hardware and software production. Parts shortages limited the stock of available consoles, making them notoriously difficult to come by for months. Added to this is the continued support for the older generation, Xbox One and PS4, and it is difficult to determine when the ninth generation actually began. Even in 2023, huge games like Resident Evil 4 remake they reached the previous generation, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to join later.

Despite this, it seems that we should not expect to see anything similar to the days of the Xbox 360, which had an astonishingly long life. And since, at least in terms of hardware sales, Xbox this generation is losing to sonyit makes sense that he wouldn’t want to prolong it even longer. Nintendo did the same with the Wii Uafter all, and it’s safe to say that the success of switch it was worth it.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: I don’t know if it’s age or the pandemic, but I feel like this generation has flown away from me.