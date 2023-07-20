A reliable informant of Nintendo has shared when the Japanese company plans to hold its next event direct for the year 2023. About a month ago, Nintendo carried out his last directin which advertisements such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG and Detective Pikachu Returns, among many other revelations. Now for those who just can’t wait to find out when a new directit seems that there is a little more than a month to go.

According to journalist Jeff Grubb, who has had numerous accurate scoops on Nintendo in the past, next direct by 2023 it should happen in September. He shared it during the last episode of the podcast “Last of the Nintendogswhere Grubb mentioned that Nintendo almost always performs a direct annual in September and this year should be no different. Grubb didn’t provide much detail about what might be highlighted this time around, but did mention the following:

“Nintendo normally performs Directs in September. We will probably have a direct in September, right around the time of that event of Nintendo which will take place in Seattle,” Grubb said. “But that’s obvious. Sure we’ll get that.”

Most likely it is possible direct of September put even more emphasis on many of the games mentioned above that Nintendo introduced last month ahead of their upcoming releases. That being said, Grubb also hinted that Nintendo could have many more surprises in store for this year when it comes to the series of Zeldadespite “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” was released just a couple of months ago. In addition, it is rumored that a remastering of Metroid Prime 2. Although it is not known if any of these games will be revealed by Nintendo in the future directit’s worth keeping that in mind as we move forward.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I look forward to more news and details about Super Mario Wonder and anything else you bring is a welcome extra.