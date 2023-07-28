The buttons on the controls PlayStation they have always been a bit of a mystery. Why those strange colors? Why those extravagant shapes? The designer of PlayStation, Teiyu Goto, explains. Goto, who designed not only the PlayStationbut also the ps2 and the ps3has told Japanese magazine Famitsu that it’s all about keeping it simple.

“That was…pretty difficult,” he says. “Other game companies at the time assigned letters of the alphabet or colors to the buttons. We wanted something simple to remember, so we went for icons or symbols, and then came up with the triangle-circle-X-square combination right after. I gave each symbol a meaning and a color.” “The triangle refers to the point of view; I made it represent one’s head or address and made it green. The square refers to a sheet of paper; I made it represent menus or documents and made it pink. The circle and X represent ‘yes’ or ‘no’ decision making and I made them red and blue, respectively. People thought that those colors were mixed, and I had to reinforce to management that this is what I wanted”.

Before you ask, in case you don’t know, the circle that means “yes” is somewhat typical in Japan (most functions in a Japanese game are done with it), whereas here we contradict this by predominantly using the X button, which despite being meant to mean “no”, is in a more logical position for Western players (who associate the bottom button as the main one).

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: This has been explained many times, yes, it is a curious and interesting fact but it has been documented in many media, if you are a fan of PlayStation or regularly read about video games you already knew this, but it is worth reminding people in case Is there anyone out there who doesn’t know.