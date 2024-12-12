Juan Urdangarin de Borbón is possibly the son of Infanta Cristina about whom the least is known. The couple’s firstborn is 25 years old. He maintains a very close relationship with his parents, despite having been separated for more than two years.

And he gets along wonderfully with his siblings, Pablo, Miguel and Irene.. The latter reside, like him, in London. Miguel sporadically and Irene has been studying a degree since this year. Pablo plays handball professionally in Granollers, near where his girlfriend, Johana Zott, studies Medicine.

The portal Vanitatis has revealed some aspects related to the current life of this young man, who He studied International Relations and Commerce in Great Britain. and he did a long period of volunteering in Cambodia with Father Kike Figaredo, a friend of his family.

According to this medium, Juan lives in London in an apartment that he shares with his friend. The young man works in the company of José María Aznar’s son-in-law, Alejandro Agag, Extreme E, dedicated to promoting the use of electric cars. Although her brothers are known to have boyfriends and girlfriends, In the sentimental aspect he is a stranger.

It was published that Juan had returned from England to Spain due to disappointment in love, although those around him denied it. In fact, he returned to the UK after the summer. It is said that she lives with the boy she is dating, and also that she would be thinking of returning to Spain, specifically to Vitoria, as mentioned in the aforementioned media.

This would be a great joy for his father, Iñaki, who lives there with his girlfriend Ainhoa ​​Armentia, and near his mother, Claire, Juan’s grandmother.