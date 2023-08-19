In Stockholm, it was the cookies—dark sesame, wasabi, and white chocolate, or perhaps gluten-free dark chocolate with almonds and coconut—that signaled to Beyoncé’s dancers, technicians, and staff that Grant Bird was back.

Bird is an English pastry chef and one of 14 culinary professionals on Beyoncé’s current Renaissance World Tour. After contracting Covid during rehearsals in Paris, Bird had to take a week’s break, leaving the dessert duties for the 400 to 600 team members to two deputy chefs. By then, the staff had grown accustomed to their elaborate desserts, which often included a dozen different options for both lunch and dinner. A reduced sweet menu reflected the absence of it.

So when the team once again saw his trademark delivery of hundreds of cookies, they knew he was back. “That was at lunch, and the whole dining room applauded,” said Bird, who has also cooked for Carrie Underwood, Justin Bieber and Mötley Crüe.

Yes, Beyoncé is one of the biggest stars in the world, but traveling with a group of chefs isn’t just a show off. Many touring artists now bring multiple professional cooks, not to mention entire mobile kitchens, with them for efficiency, health, and morale. The suspension of concerts during the Covid years has caused a rethink, with a focus on well-being. For example, many tours now include a vegan chef and prioritize physical and mental well-being, as well as reducing environmental impact.

“Back in the early ’80s and ’90s, it was more of a party — cocaine and whatever they wanted,” said Gray Rollin, Linkin Park’s longtime chef who has also cooked on tour for Prince, Madonna and Tori. Masters. “And now it’s just a business. We have a job to do, and that job is to put talent on stage. Ensure that the show runs without defect. And then do it again the next day.”

Regardless of the kitchen, the demands are significant. The industry standard for a sizable tour calls for four meals on set-up and performance days: breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a post-concert meal, often eaten on a bus.

“An army marches on its stomach, so you have to feed the troops,” said James Digby, a veteran tour manager. By troops he meant the band, backup singers and dancers, stage builders, pyrotechnics crew, security guards, administrators, bus drivers, and everyone else involved in the business of live entertainment.

At a recent Lizzo concert at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, the meal featured a juice station with a basket of ready-to-blender vegetables. She had fried chicken sandwiches and plant-based meat patties, as well as couscous, pumpkin, carrots, and biscuits. Everything was prepared in the arena kitchen.

Typically, however, Latitude 45 Catering, the company in charge of culinary operations for the vegan singer’s Special tour, cooks in an elaborate mobile kitchen that is packed into specialized in-flight suitcases and reassembled in each new city. Custom kitchens, including cabinets, shelves, ovens and work stations, were built to maximize space.

HSG Catering, the Chicago-based company currently working on Eric Church’s tour, uses a 16-meter mobile kitchen that contains a walk-in cooler, walk-in cooler, and 300-liter water heater. The unit is also equipped with a meat smoker, a wood-burning grill, convection ovens and a machine that can “sous vide 300 steaks at a time,” said Bob Schneeberger, HSG president.

The task also has a real food tester aspect. “One case of food poisoning and you have to cancel performances for at least 48 hours,” Digby said. As shows get bigger and ticket prices skyrocket, an incident like that can put millions of dollars at risk.

One thing that may not have changed much over time is the pickiness of artists, who definitely have their idiosyncratic likes and dislikes.

“Gene Simmons liked a turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomato and pickles on the side,” said Rollin, who cooked for the Kiss bassist in 2008 and 2009. “But I would never, ever touch lettuce, pickles and tomatoes.” .

By: SO YOUN