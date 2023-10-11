Now that we have reached a higher point in live action, whether adapting anime or also video games, fans are wondering what kind of franchises can come in these formats, and among the most requested is clearly Dragon Ball. Of course, we have the failed project of Evolutionbut people want to bury it forever and let new actors play the Z warriors.

One of the people who wants to see this project become a reality is Samukartswho created a rather curious illustration, in which we can see neither more nor less than the famous Henry Cavill with Saiyan appearance. Specifically, it is the interpretation of Vegetacomplete with the well-known uniform, as well as the energy tracker that was established in the villain saga Frieza.

As already mentioned, at this time when anime live actions such as the one from One Piecethere might be an opportunity for dragon ball have a new opportunity, but there are also factors that must be considered. One of them is the fact that the tape Knights of the Zodiac failed despite being a great production, so Toei Animation You must learn from these mistakes.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: I don’t know how viable the inclusion of a new live action attempt for Dragon Ball may be. However, it will draw attention that big stars from the world of Hollywood are used for the job.