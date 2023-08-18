After Silvia Bronchalo’s second visit to her son Daniel Sancho in the Koh Samui prison, for the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, she herself decided to speak to the press and tell them some details about the meeting with her son.

The woman was able to speak for 20 minutes with Daniel Sancho through a mirror and since in the first meeting it was not possible to avoid the emotions that this produced in him, since he understands the serious situation in which the Spanish chef is after having confessed that he murdered and dismembered the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

“It’s better, he is calm and they are treating him very well. We are waiting for everything to be resolved calmly,” Bronchalo told the media, who were waiting for her outside the prison in Thailand.

Bronchalo, in order to improve the situation of her son in prison, has provided him with some money so that he can eat something extra to what they usually provide him in the prison, since, according to her, food in this place is limited.

Despite the fact that before his parents traveled to Thailand to meet him, Sancho has taken advantage of the visit of his mother to make a special request.

(You may be interested in: Daniel Sancho’s wedding plan before Edwin Arrieta’s crime: “His partner expected”)

According to ‘El Programa del Verano’ show that is broadcast by the ‘Telecinco’ channel in Spain, Sancho has asked his mother ‘to be strong’, since according to the journalist Jorge Luque, Daniel Sancho has always been a protector of his mother, In addition, more difficult times are coming for your family and close peopleSince, according to Thai authorities, the death penalty may be requested for the Spaniard, since the prosecution has requested the death penalty for premeditated murder.

(Read more Father of Daniel Sancho, murderer of the Colombian surgeon, is ‘very affected’: spokesperson)

“For me it has been very difficult. Nobody prepares you for something like this,” Silvia Bronchalo also told the media, who will stay in Thailand for a few more days in which he will do the paperwork to continue visiting his son and ‘show him family support’ at this critical time.

For his part, the chef’s father, actor Rodolfo Sancho, has not traveled to see his son, however, they are in constant contact with his ex-wife Silvia Bronchalo and, according to the media, he thanked the press: “He wants to thank us for having had that respect for a mother who is suffering one of the worst days of her life”, expressed the journalist María Álvarez in the program ‘Así es la vida’.

The prosecution is expected to review the latest data from the police investigationso that the future of the murderer of the Colombian surgeon is determined.

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

“We cannot say that we are hopeful”: spokesperson for Daniel Sancho’s family

Daniel Sancho will be able to see his family in prison after finishing the covid-19 quarantine

Daniel Sancho case: they reveal a ‘salary’ of more than 112 million that Edwin Arrieta gave him