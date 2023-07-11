dragonball It is a universe that is constantly expanding thanks to the fans, since they themselves have made some very interesting tributes. And that as a result leads to the creation of cosplays, non-canonical characters, even transformations that the creator would never have thought of.

This all leads us to two new fan art, which reveals to us Goku and Vegeta as if they were the gods of destruction, that is, the rank that the powerful Bills of Super. Thus the fans who have had the opportunity to see the arts have been surprised, since they could have passed for authentic drawings.

Here you can see them:

Something that stands out a lot is that Goku brings with it the transformation of Super Saiyan In his phase 3, only his golden hair changes to blue, to which is added a special suit. For his part, Vegeta has red hair, looking more like the being who is currently training both warriors of great power.

Remember that most of the episodes of the series are available on crunchyroll.

Via: pinterest

Editor’s note: It seems that the popularity of this franchise will never end, at least that is what can be seen, since the manga is currently still in circulation in Japan. Likewise, game enthusiasts are looking forward to the next Budokai entry that has already been confirmed.