Yesterday during the Nintendo Direct an announcement was made that perhaps not many expected, and that was the official confirmation of Metroid Prime Remaster, a game that came almost on par with its revelation. And now that some have gotten their hands on it, a lot of information has come to light around the development of such fantastic aesthetic work.

According to what is said, the graphic engine in which the video game runs is the same with which the original installment of Game Cubeand its following sequels that came some time later until the era of Wii. This bears the name of RUDEwhich runs in its newest version, so it could also be implemented in the fourth installment that has not shown signs of life.

So if the game is running on the current version of RUDE, it means that it’s not being emulated in some way, and it wasn’t some kind of porting, but they saw the skeleton of the original and programmed it step by step into the update. This eliminates external tools such as unreal enginetheory that was handled by fans instantly.

Remember that Metroid Prime Remastered is now available at nintendoswitch through digital format. The physical version launches next February 22.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: The truth was a job that only Retro Studios could execute perfectly, it looks like it was even a remake. I already want to buy it, I’m waiting for the physical version.