Club América is fourth in the general table and for now they would be qualifying directly for the Liguilla of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, but what does the team need? Tano Ortiz to secure a ticket to the top four?
The Azulcremas have improved throughout the contest, since in the early days it was difficult for them to consolidate their results, since in 13 games played they have seven victories, four draws and two setbacks, these numbers make them candidates for the title.
With 24 units, the Coapa team will seek to secure its place in the Liguilla, but the competition is closed, since with 22 units are Pachuca and Chivas, they could still surpass the American team.
With three games to play, the Águilas winning at least 7 of the remaining 9 points would ensure their access to the great party of Mexican soccer without major problems.
The capital team will have a complicated tournament closing, as they will face rivals of the hierarchy, they have just beaten Monterrey at home. While, on matchday 15, those of ortiz will be measured before the Machine Ricardo “El Tuca” FerrettiThis duel will be at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ on Saturday, April 15.
For March 16, the Capital Classic arrives against the Pumas de la UNAM, since with the Turkish Mohammed on the university bench it will be a special match, as the Argentine was champion with the Eagles in the Apertura 2014 and they will meet this Saturday, April 22
To close the tournament, those from Mexico City will visit the country’s border to face off against the Bravos de Juárez on April 28.
