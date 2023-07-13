On December 9, 2019, the crater of the volcano from Whakaari IslandNew Zealand, erupted killing 22 people and leaving 25 others injured, however, although these events happened a long time ago, they have baffled a video currently circulating.

This new video that was revealed in a trial, you can see images of terror, when 47 tourists, mostly foreigners, desperately trying to flee the terrifying columns of steam and gas.

the whakaarione of the most active and touristic volcanoes in New Zealand, erupted while on alert 2 (out of a scale of 5) which forecast slight volcanic activitythis recording was exposed in a trial that people and organizations face for not taking the appropriate measures.

The New Zealand authorities filed a lawsuit in 2020 against ten organizations – some of them government – and three executives for their action or inaction in response to the volcano eruption which led to tragedy.

guilty

the justice of New Zealand fined a tour operator for not adopting the necessary security measures during a trip to Isla Blanca, due to the events of December 2019, when a sudden eruption of the whakaari volcano it claimed the lives of 22 people and injured dozens of visitors.

While a Whakatāne district court, on the North Island, ordered the operator Rescue Helicopter Trust Inflite to pay New Zealand dollars 227,500 (US$157,703 or 142,483 euros) and the costs of the process, estimated at New Zealand dollars 40,000 (US$27,724 or 25,036 euros), reports the public broadcaster Radio New Zealand.

In issuing his ruling, Judge Evengelos Thomas noted that the airline failed to ensure that it took “reasonable steps” to ensure the safety of its passengers.

According to the magistrate, the operator did not review the issued alerts by the official agency GNS Science about the dangers linked to the growing volcano activity.