Last Saturday’s match between Deportivo Cali and Junior It was marked by several disputed plays, to the point that the local fans ended up invading the field when they considered that the referee was harming them.

There were two very controversial plays, which were subject to VAR review. This Monday, the Colombian Football Federation published the audios of said plays, to publicly establish what was discussed in the VAR.

The first play was the goal disallowed for the player Luis Haquin, from Cali, because Jhon Vásquez blocked the view of goalkeeper Mele. Offside due to interference. Right decision.

This was said in the VAR to make the decision. “Player 70 interferes with the goalkeeper’s field of vision,” says the explanation of the play.

AUDIO DATE 5

They published the audios of date 5, but if they are only going to publish the “successes” of the referees, let them tell us, because there are other plays that they should show and explain who is speaking in the videos because with that mix of voices, It is not known who is who pic.twitter.com/SfZn37lcoQ — joseborda (@joseborda1) December 5, 2023

The second controversial play analyzed was the expulsion of the player Gustavo Ramirez, from Cali, for hitting a rival in the face. It was also the right move.

“Player 19 exceeds his strength by hitting his opponent with illegal arm movement.”

VAR review. VAR

SPORTS

More sports news