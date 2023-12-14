Next year will be important for Marvel fans, and in Disney Plus It is going to be launched neither more nor less than X-Men 97, a mutant series that will continue with the events seen more than a couple of decades ago. And as its premiere approaches, a lot of information has come out about it. In fact, recently there has been talk of two villains arriving for the first time, although it could be something considered an involuntary spoiler.

Recently, Hasbrowho is going to distribute the official toys of the series, has shown a preview of them, and among these plastics the names of Goblin Queen and X-Cutioner, who for those who don't know them, are two villains who have always tried to destroy this group of mutants. There have even been quite a few requests to have animated adaptations, so finally the executives of Marvel They have listened to them.

This is the toy brand's description of both villains:

Goblin Queen, a Jean Gray doppelgänger who shakes the X-Men to their core, becomes a fierce enemy after Mr. Sinister corrupts her mind. X-Cutioner is a mercenary whose mission is to make mutants pay for their bad deeds.

The series synopsis:

Storm and Wolverine try to continue with the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister will try to defeat the X-Men once and for all.

X-Men 97 will come to Disney Plus at some point in 2024. There is no specific date yet.

Via: Marvel

Editor's note: Many people with high doses of nostalgia are going to want to enjoy the series, and it is something to have a revival of something like this after a cancellation decades ago. Hopefully the same thing happens to Spectacular Spider-Man, a series that would be worth reviving.