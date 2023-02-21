The Defense of the Brazilian player Dani Alves has highlighted that his client “continues to be so innocent” as it was before the Court decided to keep him in prison and has insisted that does not have and has never had the intention of leaving Spain and evade the action of justice.

In a brief statement sent to EFE, Christopher Martell, The soccer player’s lawyer, has criticized the resolution of the third section of the Court of Barcelona, that this Tuesday has endorsed the decision of the investigating judge and has agreed to keep Alves in pretrial detention.

For this, the Court has taken into account both the evidence that incriminates the Brazilian athlete and his high risk of flight, due to his economic capacity and the penalty to which he is exposed, of up to twelve years in prison for a crime of sexual assault.

In this sense, Alves’ defense emphasizes that “his will to leave Spain and avoid the process is and was non-existent” and that the player “continues to be as innocent as he was before the ruling was issued.”

A report of The newspaper He points out that two of the cameras warn that the soccer player was not in the bathroom, when the person who accuses him of abuse and rape entered.

“Two cameras from the Sutton nightclub’s video surveillance system captured the silhouette of footballer Dani Alves next to the door of the private room where the bathroom of the alleged rape is located,” says the newspaper.

The defense has always said that “it is the 23-year-old who goes to the bathroom when the footballer is already inside the den.”

The article in the media warns that for the videos show two white tennis shoes or sneakers and a shirt of the same color as the one Alves is wearing at the door.

“Alves is not in the bathroom when the young woman goes to the private room, but is standing by the door of the private room,” the newspaper says.

The person accusing him points out that the Brazilian forced her to go into the bathroom, that he insistently told her to go in, a place where, later, the events for which Alves is in jail occurred.

According to The newspaper, these two videos can be key in the case of Alvesto deny that he was in the bathroom when the victim goes and sees the footballer.

