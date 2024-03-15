A few months ago it was confirmed that the franchise of Among Us was going to have its own animated series, but since that moment no important updates had been given, thus worrying fans who have been attentive to every news from Innersloth. And it seems that this has borne fruit, because precisely through the platform of Twitter The people who are going to present their voices for the characters have been mentioned, and we are telling you that they are artists of international stature.

Through the first round that the official account of the video game has released to us, they tell us that Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us, Elijha Wood (The Lord of The Rings), Randall Park (Ant-Man) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Drake and Josh), will be part of this show that pits an infiltrator against an entire crew. And as we mentioned, these are important people in the world of Hollywood, which is why the general public will turn to see the project.

🎬Meet some of the cast for our upcoming #AmongUsAnimated Show!!! 🎬 ROUND 1:

⭐️ Ashley Johnson – Purple

⭐️ @elijahwood –Green

⭐️Randall Park – Red

⭐️ @YNB –Orange pic.twitter.com/XgUf4FDVYe — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) March 15, 2024

For those who don't know Among Us, Here is a concept of the game: